'What we're doing is special' | Butler County announces new $20M property tax break

Butler County commissioners approved a $20.1 million property tax break Monday, set to take effect in 2026.

The "unprecedented move" is twofold. During a special meeting on Monday, commissioners voted to approve a rollback to inside millage, a property tax levied without voter approval. The reduction of inside millage collection next year will provide a tax savings of around $100 per $100,000 of home value, totaling about $12.5 million in savings.

Butler County previously rolled back its inside millage collection in 2022 and 2024, resulting in approximately $24.5 million in tax savings, according to Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix.

"I believe our residents, our taxpayers in Butler County, will see a difference in their bills in 2026," Nix said during a press conference on Monday. "But unless the state legislature acts, we will have increases in 2027."

Commissioner Don Dixon said the changes will not affect any of the services Butler County residents currently have.

"Our revenues are over and above what was needed to do this," Dixon said.

The other action approved by commissioners will allow Ohio's homestead credit for eligible homeowners who are at least 65 years old to be doubled. It's known as the "piggyback" provision, which state lawmakers approved in the most recent state budget bill.

The homestead exemption shields the first $28,000 of a property’s value from taxation. The homeowner must be at least 65 years old or permanently and totally disabled. The income threshold is $40,000.

"We can (do this) because we've achieved the highest standard of fiscal strength in the state of Ohio," Commissioner T.C. Rogers said. "That includes the total payment of debt, receiving an Aaa Moody (bond) rating and maintaining the lowest sales tax in the state, all while attracting millions of (dollars in) development and new business investments."

Commissioners said this fix won't amount to permanent tax relief. They're looking to state legislators to bring about property tax reform.

Dixon previously told our news partner, the Journal-News, that commissioners are working on ballot language for a constitutional amendment that would limit but not eliminate property taxes. According to Dixon, it should be ready for the attorney general’s approval soon. He first raised the ballot issue last month during the fifth summit that county leaders have held, trying to tackle property tax reform.