’Take a good thing and make it better’: Historic music venue, bar Bobby Mackey's to be torn down

WILDER, Ky. — What’s been dubbed as “the most haunted nightclub in America” is set to be torn down.

Bobby Mackey's Music World has closed its Wilder location and has moved into a temporary site in Florence on US-42.

“I want to take a good thing and make it better,” said Bobby Mackey, as he gave WCPO 9 a tour of the historic honky tonk.

Mackey opened the club in 1978, while looking for a space to play the traditional country music he admired.

He got the club’s first mechanical bull in 1979. According to Mackey, it was third one manufactured by the man who produced the bulls for "Urban Cowboy," starring John Travolta.

“They built the first one for John Travolta to take to his ranch and and learn to ride,” Mackey said. “The second one they, they made they built for the movie itself. The third one they made I’ve got here in my basement.”

Outside of Bobby Mackey's honky tonk draw, the building itself has a storied past.

“So many people come here and investigate,” he said.

Ghost hunters claim spirits linger on the property, which was once a slaughterhouse and speakeasy for members of the mob.

“I’ve had people get scratched,” ghost hunter Laura Roland told WCPO 9 sister station LEX 18. “I’ve heard growling.”

The bar is particularly known for its old well in the basement. It was once used to drain animal blood into the river. Then, a tunnel to bring illegal alcohol into the club. Now, some have deemed it a “gateway to hell.”

“This room is very active,” Roland said. “I’ve had rocks thrown in here.”

Mackey is more of a skeptic, but said he gives believers the benefit of the doubt.

“I stay on the country music,” he said.

Inside these walls, that’s the history Mackey is writing now.

“Not a day goes by that I'm not trying to write a song,” he said.

While he’s performed countless times on his own stage, some of Mackey’s favorite memories are booking his favorite country stars, including Merle Haggard and George Jones.

Haggard performed at the club the same day as the historic Freezer Bowl at Riverfront Stadium.

“It was 25 below zero that day,” Mackey said. “He wore his overcoat while he sang.”

Mackey said demolition is bittersweet, but a necessity.

“I love this old building,” he said. “But the key word is old building.”

He also said he's excited for the future and the memories to come.

“The 45 years here will always be with me,” he said. “But I want to make some more memories when we come back.”

Several fan-favorites will stick around at the rebuilt location, including that “portal to hell.”

“Put some lights in it, glass over it, rail around it,” Mackey said. “People will be able to see it. It'll be right in the main part of the club.”

Until then, you can join Mackey at his temporary location in Florence, where he expects to be for about a year or so.