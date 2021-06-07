Earth, Wind & Fire coming to ICON stage this October

CINCINNATI — The ICON Music Center announced another big name coming to the new venue at The Banks.

Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Last week the venue sold out of Foo Fighters tickets in just 10 minutes, so fans of Earth, Wind & Fire might want to be at the ready when tickets go on sale.

The new ICON Music Center locate near Smale Park was completed during the pandemic. Click here for a list of 20 other shows you can see at the new venue.