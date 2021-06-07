Watch
Earth, Wind & Fire coming to ICON stage this October

Tickets go on sale Friday
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
From left, Verdine White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire perform at the Race to Erase MS drive-in event at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Verdine White, Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 07, 2021
CINCINNATI — The ICON Music Center announced another big name coming to the new venue at The Banks.

Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center on Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Last week the venue sold out of Foo Fighters tickets in just 10 minutes, so fans of Earth, Wind & Fire might want to be at the ready when tickets go on sale.

The new ICON Music Center locate near Smale Park was completed during the pandemic. Click here for a list of 20 other shows you can see at the new venue.

