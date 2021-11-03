Watch
BlogsFood

Actions

Chipotle tests new chicken recipe in Cincinnati

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Keith Srakocic/AP
This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, photo shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square. Chipotle is introducing a temporary loyalty program intended to get customers back into its stores following a series of food scares. On Monday, June 27, Chipotle said its "Chiptopia" loyalty program will reward people based on the number of times they visit each month, starting in July and running through September. The program has three reward levels, with more visits translating to more free entrees and other benefits. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Chipotle
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 17:34:53-04

For the first time in its 28-year history, Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing a new chicken recipe — and Cincinnati residents will be the first to try.

Chipotle announced Tuesday pollo asade will join its menu at 95 locations across Cincinnati and Sacramento, Calif. for a limited time. The new option includes chicken with a dry rub of cumin, guajillo peppers and coriander topped with garlic, chili peppers, lime and chopped cilantro.

“Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a press release. “With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients.”

Chipotle did not say how long the new recipe would be on the menu. The company is offering free delivery on all pollo asado orders placed through the Chipotle app or online from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.