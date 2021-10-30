Busken Bakery's Hyde Park location to close Sundays and Mondays due to staff shortages

CINCINNATI — Owners of of Busken Bakery announced they are closing the Hyde Park location on Sundays and Mondays due to staffing shortages.

The owners said in a Facebook post the altered hours will last until at least the end of the year, citing extreme staff shortages in the bakery stores and manufacturing facility. They did specify all locations are currently closed on Sundays so staff could be with their families.

The Hyde Park bakery will be open on Mondays during the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In 1963, Joe Busken Sr. opened the Hyde Park Busken Bakery. The current owner said Busken Sr. was already running the Busken Bakery for 35 years when he moved the entire operation in the heart of Hyde Park.

In those times, the baker was open seven days a week, with 24-hour operations. Staff said the Hyde Park location remains the heart and soul of the bakery.