Top 9 haunted attractions in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Haunted houses are one of the best parts of October. The Tri-State is home to haunted hayrides, schoolhouses, ships and more that are sure to garner screams and send bone-chilling shivers down your spine.

With plenty of Google reviewers saying how scary these attractions are, here are the Top 9 haunted attractions you should check out (if you dare) this spooky season:

USS Nightmare

The USS Nightmare lets those who dare step upon the William S. Mitchell for chills, thrills and scares. The attractions offer two decks of horror and more than 30 minutes of scares with each tour. Around 15% of the USS Nightmare's attendees "jump ship" and don't make it to the end.

The haunted ship offers multiple different types of excursions, including the Captain's Extreme Tour where cast and crew can touch you, separate you from your group and more.

Click here for more information about the USS Nightmare's tours and ticket prices.

Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park

Making people scream for more than 25 years, Land of Illusion's Haunted Scream Park is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The scream park has eight different attractions, including Dr. Psycho's Haunted Estate, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Middletown Haunted Trail.

General admission to the scream park, which grants access to every attraction, is $55 online, and $80 if you'd like a fast pass. If guests want to only experience one attraction, they can purchase a $25 pass. Tickets can be purchased here.

Twisted Trails Haunted Attraction

Located at Kirkwood Camp & Adventure Park, Twisted Trails Haunted Attraction takes guests through spine-tingling upper and lower trails. Guests can also explore Muck Manor, play glow-in-the-dark mini golf and more.

General admission into the attraction is $23, admission while a fast pass is $33. Groups of 10 or more enter for $15 per person. Click here to purchase tickets.

Horror House

Giving guests an apocalypse-themed haunt experience, Horror House is located in West Harrison in Southeast Indiana. According to the haunted house's website, Horror House, and it's accompanying Horror Hike, are "full scare" attractions. Guests can expect to experience blood, guts, possible touching from actors and more.

The haunted house is open every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets costs $20, and fast passes are $30. You can purchase tickets here.

Dent Schoolhouse

Ranked one of the best haunted houses in the country, The Dent Schoolhouse is guaranteed to make you scream. An old schoolhouse, the lore is that a janitor killed dozens of children at the school, and now he haunts the schoolhouse's halls. Other than the haunted house, there's also Monster Midway, mini axe throwing and more at the Dent Schoolhouse.

The Dent Schoolhouse is open Thursdays through Sundays. Ticket prices range, and there are fast pass and front-of-line options. Click here for more info.

Sandyland Acres

Celebrating 18 years of horror, Sandyland Acres' Haunted Hayride is sure to ramp up your heart rate. During the hayride, attendees can expect creatures and figures hidden among the crops, including zombies, backwoodsmen, clowns and even familiar faces from classic horror movies. There's also a haunted barn that thrill-seekers can journey into.

For those interested, tickets, which are cash only, are $20 for the hayride, $15 for the haunted barn or $30 for both.

Kings Island's Halloween Haunt

Kings Island's Halloween Haunt has multiple different attractions around the park, including scare zones, mazes, shows and event amusement rides turned into scary adventures. The haunted attractions runs Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays, and it begins at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight.

Tickets are $44.99 online and $99 at the gate. You can purchase online tickets here.

Mt. Healthy Haunted Hall

Mt. Healthy Haunted Hall allows those who dare to venture into its more than 20 scare scenes. The haunted house, which first opened in 1990, runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Guests can enjoy the house's horror depths from 8-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission for the haunted attraction is cash only and $12, and if you bring a canned good donation you'll get $2 off your ticket. You can also purchase a fast pass for $18.

All Hallow's Eve Terror Town

Set in the 19th century, All Hallows' Eve's Terror Town combines a haunted Old West Town with a horror-filled trail. For those brave enough to walk the trail, they'll encounter a cult that was run out of the town by witches.

Terror Town also offers a more horrifying, enhanced horror experience. Those wanting to test their nerves can purchase a gold or red band. Gold bands offer an elevated experience to guests of all ages, and they can expect to be covered in dirt, blood and more without any physical contact from actors. Red bracelets are for guests 18 and older, and those guests can expect to be touched by actors, leave drenched in blood, locked in an asylum cell or buried alive.

Tickets for Terror Town range from $25 to $35 before tax and can be purchased here.