Bengals vs. Seahawks: Seattle scores on opening drive to go up 7-0

CINCINNATI — After a difficult start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be back on the right track in their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Now, they face a 3-1 Seattle Seahawks team coming off a bye week.

Receiver Tee Higgins and CB Chidobe Awuzie are both active Sunday after missing the Cardinals game with injuries.

The Seahawks kicked things off with a touchdown on their opening drive. Seattle went 75 yards in 11 plays, with RB Kenneth Walker getting in the end zone to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Despite one of his top targets being out last week, QB Joe Burrow finally looked like himself in Arizona. He went 36-of-46 for 317 yards and three touchdowns — all to WR Ja'Marr Chase. The stats were his best of the season, earning him FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Maybe more important than his passing yards was Burrow's apparent mobility against the Cardinals. It was the first time he appeared unaffected by the strained calf muscle he suffered early in training camp.

While Chase had his best game of the season last week, there's been some trash talk from Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf about how rookie CB Devon Witherspoon "will get the best" of him.

"He's gonna get the opportunity to get his match-ups and just see who wins that match-up," Chase said earlier in the week.

If his shirt pre-game means anything, it appears Chase stands by his statement that he's "always open."

Following along for the latest updates: