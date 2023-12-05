Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals hoping to end 3-game losing streak with win over Jaguars on Monday Night Football

white helmets.jfif
Marshall Kramsky/WCPO
white helmets.jfif
Posted at 7:05 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 20:29:03-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cincinnati is still "on the bubble" as we enter the final game of Week 13, but the clock is ticking. The 5-6 Bengals are looking to end a three-game losing streak and remain in the playoff picture with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals kicked things off with a first down after two rushing attempts and a pass to start the game. They moved into Jaguars territory but failed to convert a 4th and 3rd, giving Jacksonville the ball with great field position.

With Burrow out for the season, Jake Browning continues to lead the Bengals offense — this time with one of the team's top targets on the field.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is playing for the first time since Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills. Higgins was out for three games after he suffered a hamstring injury during practice in early November.

Linebacker Logan Wilson is also playing after dealing with an ankle injury.

On the Jaguars side, running back Travis Etienne was among multiple players who were listed as questionable ahead of the game but is active.

Getting a win in Jacksonville won't be easy. The Jags are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South, winning seven of their last eight — including a big win over division rival Houston in Week 12.

Even more hype surrounds the game as it is Jacksonville's first Monday Night Football game since 2011. While the Bengals have played plenty of Monday night games since then, they are 3-20 on the road during those games. The last time Cincinnati won a Monday Night Football road game was in 1990.

In addition to playoff implications, the game will also be a showdown between brothers with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's younger brother Press working as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator.

Press is 2-1-1 in games coached against Zac. Let's see if Zac can tie it up.

More Bengals news:
Bengals fans make the trip to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football A unique holiday gift for Bengals fans stands proudly in Madeira shop window 'I was blown away': Bengals fan and his dog, Kane, go viral on Tiktok

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.