Bengals hoping to end 3-game losing streak with win over Jaguars on Monday Night Football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cincinnati is still "on the bubble" as we enter the final game of Week 13, but the clock is ticking. The 5-6 Bengals are looking to end a three-game losing streak and remain in the playoff picture with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

The Bengals kicked things off with a first down after two rushing attempts and a pass to start the game. They moved into Jaguars territory but failed to convert a 4th and 3rd, giving Jacksonville the ball with great field position.

With Burrow out for the season, Jake Browning continues to lead the Bengals offense — this time with one of the team's top targets on the field.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is playing for the first time since Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills. Higgins was out for three games after he suffered a hamstring injury during practice in early November.

Tee Higgins makes his return tonight in Jacksonville on MNF. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/N14PLwVYtZ — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 4, 2023

Linebacker Logan Wilson is also playing after dealing with an ankle injury.

On the Jaguars side, running back Travis Etienne was among multiple players who were listed as questionable ahead of the game but is active.

Getting a win in Jacksonville won't be easy. The Jags are currently sitting in first place in the AFC South, winning seven of their last eight — including a big win over division rival Houston in Week 12.

Even more hype surrounds the game as it is Jacksonville's first Monday Night Football game since 2011. While the Bengals have played plenty of Monday night games since then, they are 3-20 on the road during those games. The last time Cincinnati won a Monday Night Football road game was in 1990.

In addition to playoff implications, the game will also be a showdown between brothers with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's younger brother Press working as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator.

Press is 2-1-1 in games coached against Zac. Let's see if Zac can tie it up.