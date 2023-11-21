Police, coroner's office respond to shooting at Walmart in Dayton suburb

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — Police have responded to a shooting at a Walmart in a Dayton suburb.

The Beavercreek Police Department said just before 10 p.m. Monday officers were at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in the area. Police said the building was cleared out and secured, and there was no longer an active threat.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been cleared and secured. There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available. — Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) November 21, 2023

WHIO-TV in Dayton reports the Greene County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene of the shooting. A spokesperson for Soin Medical Center confirmed to WHIO-TV that three patients from the scene were brought to the hospital.

At this time, police have not provided information on what led to the shooting nor the severity of any injuries. WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

Beavercreek is the largest city in Greene County. It is considered the second-largest suburb of Dayton.