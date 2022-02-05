Asian Food Week extended after weather impacted the region

CINCINNATI — After a winter storm dumped ice and snow on the Tri-State region this week, many would-be customers weren't able to get their Asian Food Week fix. Because of this, the event will be extended to Feb. 13, according to a press release from Asianati.

"We received many messages from Cincinnatians that they weren't able to try out as many of the menus as they wanted to because of the snow and ice that hit us this past week," said Lam Dang, spokesperson for Asianati, in a press release. "We have heard you loud and clear and have decided to extend Asian Food Week for another week."

During the week, customers can order special menu items not typically offered in the restaurants in the form of three-course meals.

The event has evolved from the annual Asian Food Festival at Washington Park. It a week-long event of pre-crafted menu items during 2020 when most restaurants were grappling with shutdowns and capacity limitations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of restaurants from the Greater Cincinnati region have participated each year.

The extension of Asian Food Week means the event will end on Sunday, Feb. 13 in time for the Bengals first appearance in a Super Bowl in decades. It will also stretch through much of the Lunar New Year, which ends with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 15.