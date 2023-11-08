Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wins reelection, beating out challenger Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will get a second term as ABC News projects the incumbent has defeated challenger Daniel Cameron in one of the most closely-watched races in the country.

While the commonwealth is considered deep red, the latest approval ratings released by Morning Consult found Beshear remains "enormously popular" with Kentuckians. Since beating out incumbent Matt Bevin in 2019, Beshear has led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as natural disasters like the western Kentucky tornado and eastern Kentucky flooding.

Still, polling from Emerson College released just days before the election found Beshear and Cameron in a dead heat. In October, Beshear held a 16-point lead over Cameron in a poll among registered voters. Emerson College's final survey had Beshear and Cameron tied with 47% support.

Cameron, backed by former President Donald Trump, gained support from older voters and Republicans who supported Trump in 2020.

The first major-party Black nominee for governor in Kentucky history, Cameron's campaign focused on abortion rights, combatting the opioid epidemic and supporting local law enforcement. Beshear also focused his campaign on abortion rights, as well as continuing to rebuild the economy and improving the state's infrastructure.

While Cameron was able to make things close toward the end, Beshear was able to win reelection.

The son of former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear is one of only four Democrats who lead a state Trump carried in both 2016 and 2020. During his first campaign run, the Associated Press reported that Beshear outperformed President Joe Biden in Kentucky's Democratic strongholds, Fayette and Jefferson counties, and flipped more than 20 counties that voted for Trump in 2020.