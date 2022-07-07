WCPO 9 Welcomes Tiana Rollinson Henry as Senior Community Relationships Manager

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 is pleased to announce it has hired Tiana Rollinson Henry as its new senior community relationships manager. Starting today, she will lead station outreach initiatives that include the WCPO 9 Community Affairs Board, the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee, Hope to Dream, Toy Team 9 and Shred Day events. She will also host the station’s public affairs show, “A New Day,” and facilitate WCPO 9 staff connections in the community through lunch-and-learns and community ascertainment meetings.

Rollinson Henry brings a wealth of experience to WCPO 9, having spent most of her career working with many nonprofits in Cincinnati. For the last seven years, she was the community engagement specialist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. In this role she managed Reach Out and Read, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and served as an administrator for twenty-six early literacy education clinics.

Rollinson Henry also worked as a resource coordinator for Families Forward, a Cincinnati Public Schools program that serves as a one-stop shop for students and parents in need of vital services, and as a college access specialist helping to provide college access for disadvantaged students in Cincinnati Public Schools.

“Tiana is an excellent fit for our community relationships manager position,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. “She has had a tremendous amount of success working to help people in our community and has built a network of connections that will strengthen the station’s community outreach.”

“This position is a dream for me, because it allows me to connect my love for journalism, literacy and community relations,” said Rollinson Henry. “My goal in this position is to have the station serve as the pulse of the community.”

Rollinson Henry is a native Cincinnatian and graduate of Hughes High School for the Communications Professions. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Wright State University and her Master of Education from The American College of Education. She is a member of The Cincinnati Chapter of The Links Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and Gamble Montessori PTO.

Rollinson Henry enjoys traveling, photography and playing the harp and loves spending time with her husband, Dr. Sean Mandell Henry, and their daughter.

