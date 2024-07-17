WCPO 9 hires five new reporters to better serve the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 is hiring five new reporters to better cover issues important to residents across the Tri-State.

De'Jah Gross will be Joining the team from Elmira, New York, where she was a reporter/anchor. Originally from Baltimore, she graduated from Hofstra University and is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists. You'll begin to see her on the air this September.

Also joining the station is Jay Shakur. Jay most recently worked as a reporter in Memphis, Tennessee after graduating from Howard University. He is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. He joins WCPO 9 in mid-August.

Several of our new reporters have already joined the team: Connor Steffen moved up the road from where he reported at WHAS in Louisville. A Northeast Ohio native, Connor is excited to be back in the Buckeye State.

Sam Harasimowicz has also already joined WCPO 9. Sam comes to Cincinnati via El Paso, Texas, where he was a reporter for several years after graduating from Syracuse University.

And lastly, Marlena Lang has also just joined the team. Originally a native of Hawaii, Marlena most recently was a reporter at KHQA, which serves the cities of Champaign, Decatur and Springfield in Illinois.

We'll be posting their full bios on the About Us section soon, where you can find their social media handles and other contact information.

Join us in welcoming them to the Queen City!