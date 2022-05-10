Anchor Kristyn Hartman leaving WCPO 9

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 Anchor Kristyn Hartman has announced she will be retiring from broadcasting and leaving the station at the end of the month. A Chicago native, she will be returning to her hometown to be near family and explore work opportunities outside television news.

Kristyn joined WCPO 9 in April 2017 and has covered a wide range of stories for the station with a focus on health. She also anchors WCPO 9 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Her professionalism was recognized by the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences with an EmmyÒ Award in 2018 in the category of Best News Anchor.

As a reporter and anchor, her talents have greatly benefited WCPO 9 viewers. Throughout the pandemic, Kristyn has provided valuable health updates and in-depth specials aimed at helping viewers navigate the complexities of COVID-19. She was instrumental in shaping and producing an Emmy-nominated station special addressing gun violence in Cincinnati. Her “Positively Cincinnati” segments share good news about people doing uplifting and positive things in the area. She’s most proud of the Emmy Award-winning special she produced about her father’s service in Vietnam. He was the subject of an iconic photograph used by filmmaker Ken Burns as the final image in his PBS documentary about the war.

“It was an honor to work with Kristyn who is one of the most committed, hard-working anchor-reporters I’ve ever worked with,” said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager for WCPO 9. “She has a strong drive to connect with the viewers, telling their stories in a compassionate way. Whether it was anchoring, reporting, or producing half-hour specials, Kristyn made it a priority to provide our audiences with well-researched news and information. While she’s leaving broadcasting, I have no doubt she will be successful and continue to shine in her new career.”

During her time in Cincinnati, Kristyn has been active in supporting numerous community organizations including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and the World Affairs Council.

“I’m grateful to WCPO 9 and Scripps for giving me the opportunity to cover the stories of the people of the Tri-State. I loved Cincinnati from the moment I drove into town. This kind community welcomed me with open arms and really made me feel like a part of the fabric of this wonderful place,” said Hartman. “I’ll certainly miss it, but I know how fortunate I’ve been to call the Queen City home for the past five years.”

