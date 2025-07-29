Adrian Whitsett moving to anchor evening WCPO 9 newscasts

CINCINNATI — Adrian Whitsett will be moving from Good Morning Tri-State to WCPO 9's evening newscasts.

Adrian will co-anchor the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows with Tanya O'Rourke, and solo anchor the 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

He has been filling in for Craig McKee since he left for our Scripps station in Phoenix, and it was announced Tuesday that he will be his official, full-time replacement.

Since joining WCPO 9 in 2020, Adrian has made significant contributions to both the station and the community.

“We are looking forward to having Adrian continue his impactful reporting,” said Jeff Brogan, Vice President and General Manager of WCPO 9. “Some of Adrian's best work has come through our ‘Finding Solutions’ journalism and the town hall meetings we've held in various communities about important topics such as teen violence, mental health and drug abuse. We are looking forward to having Adrian continue to get out into different neighborhoods and talk with people about what’s on their minds.”

Kristen Skovira will anchor Good Morning Tri-State solo while we seek another morning co-anchor.