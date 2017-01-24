CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Adam Jones will begin anger management and alcohol-related treatment Wednesday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

It comes two days after a video was released of him berating a Cincinnati police officer and three weeks after his arrest.

Deters said Jones' attorney told him Tuesday about the football player entering treatment this week. He added the treatment was scheduled prior to the video surfacing.

COLUMN: Arrest not the only reason Bengals should drop Jones

Jones, 33, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business Jan. 3 after he pushed and poked a security guard in the eye, according to court records. They also state that Jones refused to enter a police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting as he was being arrested.

While Jones was being processed into the Hamilton County Justice Center, documents say he spat on a nurse’s hand, resulting in the final count of harassment with a bodily substance.

A 20-minute video released Monday shows Jones in the back of a police vehicle. He seems to be berating the police officer driving and asking him questions, calling the officer a b---- a-- n----- and telling the officer to s--- [his] d---. He also repeatedly asks why he has been arrested.

Watch the video below (WARNING! Contains vulgar language):

"I hope you die tomorrow," Jones tells the officer in the video.

The incident began when a man who identified himself as a Millennium Hotel security guard told the dispatcher that Jones and another person were causing a "ruckus."

Deters has until mid-February to decide if he will pursue the charges against Jones.