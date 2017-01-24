Adam Jones to arresting officer: 'I hope you die tomorrow'

CINCINNATI -- Police released video Monday of Bengals cornerback Adam Jones shot after his arrest earlier this month.

Jones, 33, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business Jan. 3 after he pushed and poked a security guard in the eye, according to court records. They also state that Jones refused to enter a police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting as he was being arrested.

The newly-released 20-minute video shows Jones in the back of a police vehicle. He seems to be berating the police officer driving and asking him questions, calling the officer a b---- a-- n----- and telling the officer to s--- [his] d---. He also repeatedly asks why he has been arrested.

"I hope you die tomorrow," Jones seems to say to the officer in the video.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language which some readers may find offensive.

Bengals officials apologized on Jones' behalf after viewing the footage.

"We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior," the team said in a statement. "The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The Club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology, however, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans."

In a 911 call released after the arrest, a man who identified himself as a Millennium Hotel security guard told the dispatcher that Jones and another person were causing a "ruckus" at the hotel.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has until mid-February to decide if he will pursue the charges against Jones.

Jones' attorneys, Timothy Schneider and Alex Triantafilou, posted on Facebook Monday evening that Jones was "deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January. Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law-enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis."