Xavier University student, 1 other person arrested for protesting war in Gaza outside commencement

CINCINNATI — A Xavier University student and one other person were arrested for protesting outside of the university's commencement Saturday, the university said in a statement.

The two were arrested while protesting the war in Gaza, according to XU Free Palestine, "a non-XU-affiliated group advocating for Palestinian liberation, culture and joy," per its Instagram.

The university said the two were arrested for attempting to stage a protest away from the designated demonstration area, Husman Stage.

"Per our policy, Xavier University Police requested that both individuals relocate to the appropriate demonstration area," the university said. "After this request was ignored, police notified the protestors that if they did not relocate they would be arrested. After the student and civilian continued to ignore law enforcement, both were arrested and placed into custody without incident."

The university said another small group gathered peacefully at Husman Stage for a short bit before the start of commencement.

On Friday, XU Free Palestine posted on social media that it planned to protest at XU's commencement.

The group said it was rallying in front of the Cintas Center "because Gaza's graduating class of 2024 cannot walk their stage; there are now no functioning universities left in Gaza."

"Our goal is to show up in solidarity to remind graduates and their families that all for one, one for all extends past commencement and into the lives we are lucky enough to continue living — something that the people of Gaza do not have the privilege of," the group wrote.

In another social media post, the group alleged the other person arrested was an XU alumnus, but the university nor Xavier University Police have confirmed this.

"Xavier also has a nearly 200-year-old commitment to supporting free inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth, principles which lie at the very core of our mission and identity as a Jesuit Catholic work, grounded in the liberal arts," the university said. "As an institution, we wholeheartedly encourage the exchange of diverse ideas and viewpoints as central to the development of the whole person. Further, we are steadfast in creating an environment of Ignation belonging, where all are encouraged to engage in peaceful assembly for the exchange of ideas."

The two arrested Saturday were also taken into custody for "prohibition against conspiracy while wearing disguise," the university said.

Recently, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost advised universities that a law written to deter Ku Klux Klan demonstrations could be used to impose felony charges on students who wear face coverings while protesting the war in Gaza.

After the arrests, XU Free Palestine is calling for the removal or suspension of Xavier University Police Chief Robert Warfel and XU's faculty committee to hold a vote of no confidence in university President Colleen Hanycz's leadership.

Xavier University now joins a long list of other nationwide universities, including Ohio State University, Indiana University and University of Kentucky, that also saw protests — and arrests — in support of Gaza and Palestine.

Students at Miami University in Oxford set up an encampment to protest the war in Gaza before eventually ending it after 48 hours. The two organizations that held the protest disbanded it before the university took punitive action.

Here is Xavier University's full statement about the arrests:

Additionally, a small group gathered peacefully at Husman Stage for a short period prior to the beginning of the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony.



Few traditions carry the level of importance and meaning for our University community that Commencement Day does. It is a sacred, shared moment when we come together as Musketeers to recognize years of dedication and resiliency from students celebrating the achievement of a lifetime and countless dreams fulfilled. This day held a special significance for the many Class of 2024 members who missed out on experiencing their high school graduations because of COVID-19.



Xavier also has a nearly 200-year-old commitment to supporting free inquiry and free expression in the pursuit of truth, principles which lie at the very core of our mission and identity as a Jesuit Catholic work, grounded in the liberal arts. As an institution, we wholeheartedly encourage the exchange of diverse ideas and viewpoints as central to the development of the whole person. Further, we are steadfast in creating an environment of Ignatian belonging, where all are encouraged to engage in peaceful assembly for the exchange of ideas.



As is the case every spring, the University carefully prepared for Commencement Day with the chief goal of maintaining campus safety while creating an opportunity for our students and their families to celebrate this milestone achievement.



