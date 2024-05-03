Miami University students set up encampment to protest the war in Gaza

OXFORD, Ohio — Students at Miami University set up an encampment on campus Thursday night protesting the war in Gaza.

The students say they want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They are demanding that the school release any affiliations it has with Israel, including companies that support the country and any financial ties, a press release from Miami University Students for Justice in Palestine said.

Our crew on the scene Friday morning saw about a dozen students gathered at the peaceful encampment.

A few students held signs reading "Ceasefire, free Palestine" and "Hands off Rafah! Ceasefire now!"

SJP also held a march on Thursday evening which the Young Democratic Socialist of America also attended. Participants gathered at the location as the Freedom Summer Training of 1964. The site is where students trained before traveling to Mississippi to fight for African American's freedom and voting rights.

"We understand the importance of student voices in demanding change, and we believe hesitation from our university is violence," the SJP said. "As you hear our voices marching through Western Campus, know that we are acting thanks to the legacy of the student activist before us and with us, from Kent State in 1970 to Columbia, Emory and the hundreds of demonstrators across the country demanding action from our leaders today."

After requesting a meeting for approximately seven months, the SJP also had the opportunity to meet with the President of Miami University Gregory Crawford on Wednesday.

Students "demanded" that the school detail which companies they are funding and to remove said funding from the organizations "involved in the perpetuation of this genocide."

Crawford said the school contracts with an investment group and is unable to gain access to a list of said companies. However, the release said the school agreed to request more information by contacting the Strategic Investment Group.

"The safety of our students is top priority and that priority will guide university actions in this unfolding situation," the school said in a statement to WCPO.

The university said staff is at the encampment to ensure safety and that the school's policy is being followed.

We were told by the university that students are technically not following university policy.

It is unclear if the university will take action.