INTERACTIVE MAP: Track the eclipse to your location

Find the best places to view the eclipse
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Total solar eclipse passes over United States
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:05:54-04

CINCINNATI — A total solar eclipse will pass through a portion of the Tri-State on Monday, April 8th. Where can you get the longest view of the eclipse? I have a list of viewing times so you can plan ahead.

Of course, all this is dependent on the weather that day. If we have an overcast day, the eclipse isn't visible for anyone. Get the latest updates here on the forecast.

ECLIPSE WINDOW

The partial solar eclipse begins around 1:51 p.m. EDT. Most of our "maximum" times align around 3:08-3:10 p.m. and then a partial eclipse continues through 4:24 p.m.

US Eclipse Path
TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE PATH

If you want to view the total solar eclipse and get the full effect of the darkening sky, you want to be in the path to "totality".

Click the slider on the interactive below to set a time, and then search on the map for where the moon's shadow will fall.

Highlighted it in yellow below is that path of totality. The rest of the Tri-State will see the progress of the eclipse too but in the "partial" form, absent of total darkness.

Central path of the eclipse
In the path of totality, the central line is where the total darkness experience will last the longest. This is where the eclipse will be around 4 minutes in length. As you move away from center, the time decreases until you pass the edge line. For us, that includes Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Butler, northeast Warren and northeast Hamilton County.

Max Eclipse Times Wide
LOCAL TOWN BY TOWN VIEWING TIMES

I found an awesome interactive map to pinpoint the length of maximum eclipse. You can try it too by clicking HERE.

  • Connersville: 3 minutes 45 seconds
  • Laurel: 3 minutes 33 seconds
  • Liberty: 3 minutes 32 seconds
  • West College Corner: 3 minutes 13 seconds
  • Brookville: 3 minutes 4 seconds
  • Batesville: 3 minutes 3 seconds
  • Oxford: 2 minutes 54 seconds
  • Osgood: 2 minutes 30 seconds
  • Versailles: 2 minutes 1 seconds
  • Trenton: 1 minute 57 seconds
  • Hamilton: 1 minute 42 seconds
  • Springboro: 1 minute 40 seconds
  • Manchester: 1 minute 37 seconds
  • Harrison: 1 minute 31 seconds
  • Bright: 1 minute 30 seconds
  • Sparta: 1 minute 22 seconds
  • Ross: 1 minute 19 seconds
  • Fairfield: 1 minute 14 seconds
  • Hidden Valley: 25 seconds
Indiana Eclipse Times
Ohio Eclipse Times
More eclipse news:
