INTERACTIVE MAP: Track the eclipse to your location

CINCINNATI — A total solar eclipse will pass through a portion of the Tri-State on Monday, April 8th. Where can you get the longest view of the eclipse? I have a list of viewing times so you can plan ahead.

Of course, all this is dependent on the weather that day. If we have an overcast day, the eclipse isn't visible for anyone. Get the latest updates here on the forecast.

ECLIPSE WINDOW

The partial solar eclipse begins around 1:51 p.m. EDT. Most of our "maximum" times align around 3:08-3:10 p.m. and then a partial eclipse continues through 4:24 p.m.

WCPO US Eclipse Path



TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE PATH

If you want to view the total solar eclipse and get the full effect of the darkening sky, you want to be in the path to "totality".

Click the slider on the interactive below to set a time, and then search on the map for where the moon's shadow will fall.

Highlighted it in yellow below is that path of totality. The rest of the Tri-State will see the progress of the eclipse too but in the "partial" form, absent of total darkness.

Jennifer Ketchmark Central path of the eclipse



In the path of totality, the central line is where the total darkness experience will last the longest. This is where the eclipse will be around 4 minutes in length. As you move away from center, the time decreases until you pass the edge line. For us, that includes Fayette, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Butler, northeast Warren and northeast Hamilton County.

Jennifer Ketchmark Max Eclipse Times Wide



LOCAL TOWN BY TOWN VIEWING TIMES

I found an awesome interactive map to pinpoint the length of maximum eclipse. You can try it too by clicking HERE.



Connersville: 3 minutes 45 seconds

Laurel: 3 minutes 33 seconds

Liberty: 3 minutes 32 seconds

West College Corner: 3 minutes 13 seconds

Brookville: 3 minutes 4 seconds

Batesville: 3 minutes 3 seconds

Oxford: 2 minutes 54 seconds

Osgood: 2 minutes 30 seconds

Versailles: 2 minutes 1 seconds

Trenton: 1 minute 57 seconds

Hamilton: 1 minute 42 seconds

Springboro: 1 minute 40 seconds

Manchester: 1 minute 37 seconds

Harrison: 1 minute 31 seconds

Bright: 1 minute 30 seconds

Sparta: 1 minute 22 seconds

Ross: 1 minute 19 seconds

Fairfield: 1 minute 14 seconds

Hidden Valley: 25 seconds

WCPO Indiana Eclipse Times



Jennifer Ketchmark Ohio Eclipse Times

