Your Reds Opening Day forecast

It's Reds Opening Day and the forecast is going to be GREAT for baseball. But for those looking ahead to the weekend for Easter plans, we have the latest look at storm chances.

The sky will be sunny for Opening Day. Temperatures start at 32 degrees but warm to 47 by the noon hour for the parade. By 4 p.m., temperatures warm to 57 and the sky will still be mostly sunny. Winds will be light today from the west at 5 mph. All you need is a coat this morning and maybe a light jacket for this afternoon and you should be good to go!

WCPO Opening Day Forecast



Friday's forecast is even better as temperatures start at 41 and warm to 67 in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will move in as we kick off the weekend and moisture starts to build. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees. The majority of the day should be rain free. It's late Saturday evening that light, isolated showers will be possible.

A stationary boundary will sit over the Tri-State on Easter Sunday. This will give us plenty of cloudy cover but we are still mild in the mid 60s. While we could see an isolated shower in the morning, the best chance for rain still looks like it's after 3 p.m. and into the late afternoon and evening hours too.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 41

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Milder

Low: 48

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========