Your Memorial Day Forecast

It's the final day of the holiday weekend and there is a lot going on outside today.
The morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. We'll see the cloud deck decreasing by midday and more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. It will be a noticeable jump up from our cool and cloudy Sunday forecast.
Tuesday brings another warmer day for us as so many return to work. Temperatures will warm to 83 tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky. A pop up shower and storm cannot be ruled out tomorrow afternoon for a few hours but this activity will be isolated at best.
The warm-up continues in the days ahead. We'll warm to 85 on Wednesday and 88 on Thursday. Friday will come in around 88 as well. Humidity will be rising as the week continues so expect to not only feel hot, it will feel humid too.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 57
MEMORIAL DAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly sunny
High: 78
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 59
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Slight afternoon rain chance
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 62
