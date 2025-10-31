Your Halloween forecast and a look into weekend rain chances

Happy Halloween! And also it's a happy day because rain is not in the forecast!

Temperatures start in the low 40s and upper 30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm back to 50 at noon and then up to 55 by 4 p.m. It's a little below average for this time of year, but at least it's a vast improvement from the rainy conditions we've seen the last two days. It will be a little breezy this afternoon with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

By this evening, you are good to go for trick-or-treating weather-wise. It's cool enough that you'll probably want a layer under your child's costume. Temperatures will be in the low 50s by 6 p.m. and will cool to the upper 40s at 8 p.m. The sky will be mostly clear, and all will be dry.

WCPO Trick-or-Treat forecast

We have made some slight tweaks to the weekend forecast. A weak cold front will pass on Saturday and this will increase cloud cover in the afternoon and also bring in a few light rain showers. This should mainly be after 4 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s.

WCPO Saturday rain chance

Slight rain chances will continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning due to the slow-moving cold front. Clouds will decrease on Sunday, and we'll end up with a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions for the Bengals game on Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday top out in the mid 50s.

WCPO Bengals Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 40

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon rain chance

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 56

