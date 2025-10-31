Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Halloween forecast and a look into weekend rain chances

The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Happy Halloween! And also it's a happy day because rain is not in the forecast!

Temperatures start in the low 40s and upper 30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm back to 50 at noon and then up to 55 by 4 p.m. It's a little below average for this time of year, but at least it's a vast improvement from the rainy conditions we've seen the last two days. It will be a little breezy this afternoon with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

By this evening, you are good to go for trick-or-treating weather-wise. It's cool enough that you'll probably want a layer under your child's costume. Temperatures will be in the low 50s by 6 p.m. and will cool to the upper 40s at 8 p.m. The sky will be mostly clear, and all will be dry.

We have made some slight tweaks to the weekend forecast. A weak cold front will pass on Saturday and this will increase cloud cover in the afternoon and also bring in a few light rain showers. This should mainly be after 4 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-50s.

Slight rain chances will continue Saturday night and into Sunday morning due to the slow-moving cold front. Clouds will decrease on Sunday, and we'll end up with a partly cloudy sky and dry conditions for the Bengals game on Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday top out in the mid 50s.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cooler
Low: 39

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
Breezy
High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 40

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon rain chance
High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 40

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 56

