Your forecast through Christmas Day

Christmas is just days away and while the forecast is getting warmer, it's solidifying that we will not get a White Christmas, not even a cold Christmas!

Today's forecast is mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures warm to the mid to low 50s. It's later this evening, after 7 p.m., that isolated showers start to the northwest. But the majority of us will see our best rain chance overnight and Saturday morning.

Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning and then this rain activity tapers off by 2 p.m. The sky will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to 50 degrees.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, looks fantastic! We'll start at 44 and warm to 58 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy and the forecast will be dry.

Christmas Day is when the rain sets in! We'll start the morning dry, but by midday, showers should be spreading across the Ohio Valley and continuing for the rest of the day. Scattered showers will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday too.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers late

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers begin

Overcast

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Spotty showers until 2 p.m.

Mostly cloudy otherwise

High: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 44

CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly cloudy

Mild

High: 58

