Your forecast through Christmas Day

Clouds are here along with warm air
Winter Sunrise
Dan Mullin
Posted at 3:33 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 04:02:32-05

Christmas is just days away and while the forecast is getting warmer, it's solidifying that we will not get a White Christmas, not even a cold Christmas!

Today's forecast is mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures warm to the mid to low 50s. It's later this evening, after 7 p.m., that isolated showers start to the northwest. But the majority of us will see our best rain chance overnight and Saturday morning.

Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning and then this rain activity tapers off by 2 p.m. The sky will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to 50 degrees.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, looks fantastic! We'll start at 44 and warm to 58 degrees. The sky will be mostly cloudy and the forecast will be dry.

Christmas Day is when the rain sets in! We'll start the morning dry, but by midday, showers should be spreading across the Ohio Valley and continuing for the rest of the day. Scattered showers will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday too.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 34

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers late
High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT
Spotty showers begin
Overcast
Low: 39

SATURDAY
Spotty showers until 2 p.m.
Mostly cloudy otherwise
High: 50

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 44

CHRISTMAS EVE
Mostly cloudy
Mild
High: 58

