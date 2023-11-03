Your complete weekend forecast, including a mild Bengals game

The forecast is looking rather pleasant the next few days but there are a few items you should know about if you have outdoor plans.

Friday's forecast starts with lows in the mid 30s and we'll warm to 59 under a mostly sunny sky today. Winds increase from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A weak system is passing to our north on Saturday but this should increase cloud cover here across the Tri-State, giving us a mostly cloudy sky for the day. Temperatures will still be mild in the low 60s. But it's not completely out of the question that we could see a few sprinkles during the day but most will stay dry.

Sunday is another easy weather day for us. Temperatures start in the mid 40s and warm to 63. The sky will be partly cloudy and we'll see a light northwest wind. For the Bengals game, temperatures will be in the mid 50s by 7 p.m. and cool into the upper 40s by the end of the game.

Rain is holding off for Monday's forecast. We'll end up with highs in the upper 60s that day!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 36

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 59

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Slight chance for rain

Low: 41

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 63

==========