Clouds will slowly increase today as moisture builds to the south. It's also possible that we could see an isolated shower this morning. Temperatures start around the freezing mark and warm to 50 degrees this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy for later afternoon travel.

Rain is likely to move in tonight between 1 to 4 a.m. and then widespread rain is expected Thanksgiving morning and into the early afternoon. Showers turn spotty for a few hours, between 2-5 p.m., before turning widespread again later in the evening hours. Highs climb to 47 degrees tomorrow.

A wintry mix will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. If snow falls steadily enough, we could even see some minor accumulations on the grass or elevated surfaces. Road temperatures are well above freezing so there aren't concerns over road conditions.

Precipitation will move out on Friday but sky will stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures warm to 46 degrees and a breezy west wind at 10 to 20 mph continues.

Saturday's forecast is milder as we warm to 52 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will warm to 55 degrees and we'll see rain returning later in the day.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain moves in

Overcast & breezy

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Rain likely

Breezy

High: 47

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Snow mixes in

Low: 35

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