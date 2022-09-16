Your complete Oktoberfest weekend forecast

We will start Friday morning with the chance for patchy fog, but other than that, it's clear and cool outside. Temperatures start in the upper 50s.
We'll warm quickly today with a mostly sunny sky overhead and dry air. Temperatures warm to 76 by the noon hour and up to 84 for your high this afternoon. By 7 p.m., Friday night football gets underway and it will be 80 and clear!
Oktoberfest takes over in downtown Cincinnati this weekend and the theme weather wise is warm and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and Sunday is exactly the same!
Monday will be the first day in a week that we finally get rain chances back into the Ohio Valley but even then, it's not a guarantee. Isolated showers will be possible during the day as a weak cold front falls apart in the Ohio Valley.
We'll stay warm for next week but there is some fall air coming, just in time for the first day of Fall!
MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Mild start
Low: 59
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm again
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Patchy fog
Low: 62
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear
Mild
Low: 63
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit more humid
High: 86
