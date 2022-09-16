Your complete Oktoberfest weekend forecast

We will start Friday morning with the chance for patchy fog, but other than that, it's clear and cool outside. Temperatures start in the upper 50s.

We'll warm quickly today with a mostly sunny sky overhead and dry air. Temperatures warm to 76 by the noon hour and up to 84 for your high this afternoon. By 7 p.m., Friday night football gets underway and it will be 80 and clear!

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Evening Forecast



Oktoberfest takes over in downtown Cincinnati this weekend and the theme weather wise is warm and dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 and Sunday is exactly the same!

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday Oktoberfest Forecast



Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday Oktoberfest Forecast



Monday will be the first day in a week that we finally get rain chances back into the Ohio Valley but even then, it's not a guarantee. Isolated showers will be possible during the day as a weak cold front falls apart in the Ohio Valley.

We'll stay warm for next week but there is some fall air coming, just in time for the first day of Fall!

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Mild start

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm again

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Patchy fog

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit more humid

High: 86

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

