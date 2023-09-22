Your complete 1st weekend of Fall forecast

It's been a dry, easy week and we are going to roll that theme right into your weekend forecast. If you have outdoor plans, consider this your green light!

Temperatures start around 60 this morning under a clear sky. We'll see sunshine throughout the day as temperatures once again rise above the 80 degree mark. We should end up around 84 by 4 p.m.

It's Friday night football and there's a Reds game this evening. Our 7 p.m. temperature will be at 79 and cooling to 70 by 10 p.m. It's a stunning evening!

Saturday will be a seasonal start to Fall. The morning starts with a low of 56 and we warm to 80 in the afternoon. Seasonal is 77.

Sunday is another mostly sunny day with a high of 77.

Looking ahead to Monday, it's all systems go to get back to work and the Monday Night Football game for the Bengals. Monday's high will end up at 76 under a partly cloudy sky. By kickoff at 8:15 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 60s!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Low humidity

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Ample sunshine

Even drier air

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 53

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 77

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========