Your chance for rain on Game Dey

WHO DEY!

We're starting off with a few light showers on radar with temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll continue to see these light, scattered showers with a mix of mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of the morning. For anyone tailgating, expect some showers, but not a complete washout. We are watching the possibility of a few showers moving in around the start of the Bengals game. Rain gear is still necessary, but the bulk of the rain moves in towards the end and after the game. Heavier rain and storms are expected to arrive after 6 p.m., ending after midnight. These also have the possibility to be hit or miss for a few of us. Lows tonight drop to the upper 50s.

Monday morning could see a few lingering showers but expect the majority of the day to be partly cloudy. The highs will be much cooler, only making it to the low 70s! The low 70s trend continues into Tuesday. Expect temperatures to warm back above average near the end of the week into the middle of next week. We are also on trend to stay dry during this duration as well.

GAME DEY

Few a.m. showers

Heavier this evening

High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Lingering showers

Low: 57

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Much cooler

High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 56

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========