Your chance for rain on Game Dey

Heavier evening rain
WCPO
Fans from all across the world are cheering on the Bengals as they head into the playoffs.
Posted at 4:23 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 04:23:02-04

WHO DEY!

We're starting off with a few light showers on radar with temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll continue to see these light, scattered showers with a mix of mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of the morning. For anyone tailgating, expect some showers, but not a complete washout. We are watching the possibility of a few showers moving in around the start of the Bengals game. Rain gear is still necessary, but the bulk of the rain moves in towards the end and after the game. Heavier rain and storms are expected to arrive after 6 p.m., ending after midnight. These also have the possibility to be hit or miss for a few of us. Lows tonight drop to the upper 50s.

Monday morning could see a few lingering showers but expect the majority of the day to be partly cloudy. The highs will be much cooler, only making it to the low 70s! The low 70s trend continues into Tuesday. Expect temperatures to warm back above average near the end of the week into the middle of next week. We are also on trend to stay dry during this duration as well.

GAME DEY
Few a.m. showers
Heavier this evening
High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Lingering showers
Low: 57

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Much cooler
High: 71

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Comfortable
Low: 56

