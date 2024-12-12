Watch Now
Yes, it's cold, but for how long?

A bitterly cold start to Thursday
Very Cold
Yep, it's cold outside!

Temperatures cool to the low 20s this morning and with a wind from the west at 10 mph, it's going to feel more like 5-10 degrees outside. The sky is clear.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning and then clouds will slowly start to increase this afternoon. High temperatures rise to 31 degrees but it will never feel that warm. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.

Clouds roll in tonight and we'll drop to 23 for a low.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy and milder. We should warm to 40 degrees. It's a dry, easy, but dreary day.

The next rainmaker comes this weekend, but it shouldn't arrive until Saturday evening. Most of our Saturday forecast will be overcast and a little bit milder, with a high of 49 degrees. By 8 p.m., showers should move into the Ohio Valley, and rain is likely to continue overnight. Spotty rain showers will continue on Sunday all day long.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 20

THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 23

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Light wind
High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 30

