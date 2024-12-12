Yes, it's cold, but for how long?

Yep, it's cold outside!

Temperatures cool to the low 20s this morning and with a wind from the west at 10 mph, it's going to feel more like 5-10 degrees outside. The sky is clear.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning and then clouds will slowly start to increase this afternoon. High temperatures rise to 31 degrees but it will never feel that warm. Wind chills will be in the low 20s.

Clouds roll in tonight and we'll drop to 23 for a low.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy and milder. We should warm to 40 degrees. It's a dry, easy, but dreary day.

The next rainmaker comes this weekend, but it shouldn't arrive until Saturday evening. Most of our Saturday forecast will be overcast and a little bit milder, with a high of 49 degrees. By 8 p.m., showers should move into the Ohio Valley, and rain is likely to continue overnight. Spotty rain showers will continue on Sunday all day long.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Light wind

High: 40

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 30

