Wintry mix moves through today, who could see snowfall

An area of low pressure will pass to our south today and this puts the Tri-State into the shield of rainfall and for some, the chance for snowfall!

Precipitation will start moving into the Tri-State between 6 to 8 a.m. and primarily light rainfall. this will lead to wet travel for many as we head into work or school this morning. There is still the small possibility of a few slick spots developing on bridges and overpasses. Those road temperatures will be the coldest and it could lead to a few icy spots. But for other roads, pavement temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s so this should keep the pavement wet, not icy.

WCPO 6 a.m. Tuesday radar



WCPO 10 a.m. Tuesday radar



Widely scattered showers are expected for the morning drive and up through the noon hour. It's mainly to the north that we could see some snow mixing in with the rain and producing some light accumulations of 1/2" or less.

WCPO 2 p.m. Tuesday radar



Precipitation fades to the east quickly this afternoon but we'll be left with a cloudy sky as highs only rise to 40.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees.

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy forecast with the potential to see a few flurries during the day, if not a quick isolated snow shower. But for most of us, it's about the clouds and chill. Highs only reach 39 tomorrow.

And cold air is still the dominant forecast story to finish the week with highs in the low 30s on Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Light rain possible

Some snow mixing in

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Light rain, overcast

Snow for some northern locations

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 32

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

A few flurries, isolated snow showers

High: 39

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Flurries

Low: 28

