Wintry mix hanging around

Waking up this morning we are seeing a few spotty showers. Expect this through the morning hours coming from the south to the northwest as the showers pinwheel through the Tri-State. At times that rain could mix with some snow, but that looks less likely for the morning than it does for the evening. Temperatures should stay chillier too, around average at 41°.

This evening is when the better chance for rain mixing with snow will push in, this time coming west to east. This will have the best chance after 7 p.m. and will move through the evening and overnight. While accumulation isn't likely, we could see some elevated areas receive a dusting if the intensity is just right. Overall, it should be a wintry mix for most.

The best snow chance will be overnight into early tomorrow and then scattered showers and snow showers will be off and on.

The final weekend of 2023 looks to stay cool and cloud, but relatively dry. Isolated flurries will be possible on Saturday but we should stay dry on New Years Eve with a high of 44°.

As always, keep checking back into your WCPO weather team for more info.

TODAY

A showers, then a wintry mix late

Colder

High: 41

TONIGHT

Wintry mix

Cloudy & colder

Low: 30

TOMORROW

Snow Chances

Wintry Mix

Cold

High: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========