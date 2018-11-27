Winter weather leads to traffic around the Tri-State

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Unexpected snow caused traffic jams around the Tri-State Tuesday morning.

In Northern Kentucky, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 had 133 trucks deployed to help keep roads safe. But with more than 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways to cover, dangers like black ice were still issues and it was difficult for trucks to reach some troubled areas.

"That's where all the black ice is happening today, is on those elevated areas, the bridges and overpasses," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Nancy Wood said. "So if you're coming up to one, you know, be mindful that it has that potential of being slick."

Most of the Tri-State was under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service for much of the day Tuesday as snow continued to fall.

Scott Hunzicker of Covington said he didn't end up working Tuesday, after he spent about 20 minutes cleaning off his car.

"It's Cincinnati weather," he said. "No matter what it is, people are going to complain about the weather."

Wood said it's a good idea to stay home when the weather gets bad.

"Stay off the roadways and let our crews do their thing," she said.