Winter Weather Advisory This Evening

It is a frigid start to our Saturday as temperatures are in the teens for portions of the area with a wind chill feeling close to the single digits.

Baron Today

It stays cold all day as temperatures slowly climb to the low to mid 30s for a high. The majority of today will be dry and actually see a decent amount of sunshine.

Baron Snow tonight

It's later this evening that snow moves in to the Tri-State. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our southern counties for this evening and overnight. 1-2 inches with a few isolated areas potentially seeing more is in play. This will make road conditions slick if you have somewhere to be tomorrow morning.

Baron Futureview

The majority of data is showing this strictly as a southern half of the area event. However, I believe we still get snow up into the 275 loop and potentially a dusting to a half an inch. Surface temps will be cold enough to allow a small amount to stick. If we get a few quick bursts over the same area, even if you aren't in the advisory, you could get some decent accumulation.

The model below is the closest to what I believe will happen. That being said, I would like to see these numbers come up a little bit. I believe an inch (if not more) is a safe bet for most the area south of downtown,

Baron Snow

The good thing about this timing is, it's overnight into a Sunday. Other than early tailgaters tomorrow for the Bengals game, there shouldn't be a lot of extra traffic on the roadways.

Baron Bengals

Speaking of the Bengals game, it is going to be very chilly out at Paycor Stadium tomorrow. While it will be partly sunny, temperatures will be in the low 30s all game.

TODAY

Sunny Am

Snow evening/overnight

High:34

TONIGHT

Accumulating snow for some

Cold

Low: 21

TOMORROW

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High:32

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========