Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect

Our Winter Weather Advisory has been extended again until 11am for the Tri-State. Snow has been off and on all night and roads are certainly slick. The morning commute could be a headache so give yourself plenty of time out the door.
Today starts off with a little snow and spitting rain. Around noon, and into the afternoon, another winter system moves into Ohio. However, this one will stay further north, keeping us mainly in the rain section.
The start of the event could bring a wintry mix but that changes to rain quickly as temperatures rise all day long. Once the cold front passes we may see a few snowflakes mix in for early Thursday, but accumulation looks to be negligible.
TODAY
Wet morning
PM Mix to rain
High: 40
TONIGHT
Rain
Windy at times
Low: 29
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Colder
High: 32
