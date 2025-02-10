Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow

It will be an active week across the Ohio Valley, with three systems passing. The first one will arrive tonight, and snow accumulation is expected.
First of all, our Monday forecast is dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures start at 27 and warm to 40.
Then tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and snow will start moving into the Tri-State, especially in our southern locations.
The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many counties along and south of the Ohio River starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Robertson and Mason County, Kentucky.
Light snow will arrive between 4 to 7 a.m. and fall during the Tuesday morning drive. This could lead to snow-covered roads in Northern Kentucky. I wouldn't rule out snow on the streets north of the river, but it will be very wet snow, melting as it hits the pavement. Slick spots are possible, but the farther you reach the north, the less impact snow should have.
We'll see widespread snow through the morning hours, and then it should mix with rain in the early afternoon. We'll continue seeing the chance for snow into the evening as the system moves east—Tuesday's high tops out around 33 degrees.
All said and done, this is not a massive event for the Tri-State. We are looking at 1-2" of snow in the advisory area, potentially 2-3" to the southeast where the Winter Storm Watch has been issued.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cold
Low: 27
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly cloudy
High: 40
MONDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Snow moves in
Low: 28
TUESDAY
Snow falls
Turns to rain at times
High: 33
TUESDAY NIGHT
Snow ends
Some slick spots
Low: 28
