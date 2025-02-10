Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow

It will be an active week across the Ohio Valley, with three systems passing. The first one will arrive tonight, and snow accumulation is expected.

First of all, our Monday forecast is dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures start at 27 and warm to 40.

Then tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and snow will start moving into the Tri-State, especially in our southern locations.

The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many counties along and south of the Ohio River starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Robertson and Mason County, Kentucky.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory



WCPO Winter Storm Watch



Light snow will arrive between 4 to 7 a.m. and fall during the Tuesday morning drive. This could lead to snow-covered roads in Northern Kentucky. I wouldn't rule out snow on the streets north of the river, but it will be very wet snow, melting as it hits the pavement. Slick spots are possible, but the farther you reach the north, the less impact snow should have.

We'll see widespread snow through the morning hours, and then it should mix with rain in the early afternoon. We'll continue seeing the chance for snow into the evening as the system moves east—Tuesday's high tops out around 33 degrees.

All said and done, this is not a massive event for the Tri-State. We are looking at 1-2" of snow in the advisory area, potentially 2-3" to the southeast where the Winter Storm Watch has been issued.

WCPO Tuesday snowfall



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cold

Low: 27

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 40

MONDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Snow moves in

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Snow falls

Turns to rain at times

High: 33

TUESDAY NIGHT

Snow ends

Some slick spots

Low: 28

