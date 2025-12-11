Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
52  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday night

More snow on the way
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Here's the timeline for the snow and arctic cold air!
Winter Weather Advisory
Posted
and last updated

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until Friday at 10 a.m. as we are set for accumulating snow.

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory

Our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day begins this evening through early Friday due to that snow. We should start to see the snow fly by around 9 p.m. Expect widespread snow overnight, which will impact the Tri-State, with likely school closures and travel issues.

Futureview
Futureview

We are looking at 2-4" of snowfall for most locations by Friday morning.

After the snow moves out by noon on Friday we stay dry for the rest of the day. However, more snow chances and much colder temperatures move in for the weekend.

Weekend
Weekend

THIS MORNING
Isolated snow showers
Flurries
Low: 27
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
High: 33
THURSDAY NIGHT
Snow develops
2-4" of snow for most
Low: 25
TOMORROW
AM Snow
Cloudy
High: 34

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM