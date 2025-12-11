Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday night

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until Friday at 10 a.m. as we are set for accumulating snow.
Our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day begins this evening through early Friday due to that snow. We should start to see the snow fly by around 9 p.m. Expect widespread snow overnight, which will impact the Tri-State, with likely school closures and travel issues.
We are looking at 2-4" of snowfall for most locations by Friday morning.
After the snow moves out by noon on Friday we stay dry for the rest of the day. However, more snow chances and much colder temperatures move in for the weekend.
THIS MORNING
Isolated snow showers
Flurries
Low: 27
TODAY
Mostly cloudy
High: 33
THURSDAY NIGHT
Snow develops
2-4" of snow for most
Low: 25
TOMORROW
AM Snow
Cloudy
High: 34
