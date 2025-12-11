Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday night

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until Friday at 10 a.m. as we are set for accumulating snow.

Baron Winter Weather Advisory

Our 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day begins this evening through early Friday due to that snow. We should start to see the snow fly by around 9 p.m. Expect widespread snow overnight, which will impact the Tri-State, with likely school closures and travel issues.

Futureview Futureview

We are looking at 2-4" of snowfall for most locations by Friday morning.

After the snow moves out by noon on Friday we stay dry for the rest of the day. However, more snow chances and much colder temperatures move in for the weekend.

Weekend Weekend

THIS MORNING

Isolated snow showers

Flurries

Low: 27

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT

Snow develops

2-4" of snow for most

Low: 25

TOMORROW

AM Snow

Cloudy

High: 34

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========