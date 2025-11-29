Winter Weather Advisory ahead of snow & wintry mix

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Tri State this weekend in anticipation of snow and a wintry mix.

Baron Winter Weather Advisory

Here is the timeline:

Early Saturday:

Snow showers are possible by daybreak, especially in southeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Some light accumulation is likely through the morning hours because ground temperatures will be below freezing.

Midday to afternoon:

Temperatures will determine who sees what. Northern counties have a better chance of staying snowy longer, while the southern half of the region may flip to a wintry mix or plain rain. Another flip back to a wintry mix is possible toward sunset.

Saturday night into Sunday:

Models have been back and forth, but the overall message is the same. Some accumulating snow is looking more likely. Areas across southeast Indiana can expect anything from a light coating to three inches. Less than an inch is possible for Cincinnati and points south and east. The rest of the area, especially Northern Kentucky, will see mainly rain with a few pockets of wintry mix.

Sunday:

Rain may linger through the morning as temperatures start above freezing. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures fall through the afternoon, which sets us up for a windy and cold end to the weekend.

Cold air sticks around as we kick off meteorological winter on Monday. Another chance for accumulating snow moves in Monday night into Tuesday, and highs stay locked in the mid thirties through much of next week.

SATURDAY

Winter Weather Advisory

Cold rain and snow up north

Highs: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain/snow mix

Breezy

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Lingering showers early

Cold & breezy

Highs: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT

Drying out

Colder

Low: 25

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========