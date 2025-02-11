Winter Storm snow totals for some, nothing for others

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many counties along and south of the Ohio River through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas of Northern Kentucky that may see 2-3"+ of snow.

Starting early this morning, snow is likely to begin falling, continuing into the daylight hours. Light snow will arrive between 4 to 7 a.m., picking up as we move through the morning rush.

The snow will move in from the south-southwest, which could lead to snow-covered roads in Northern Kentucky for today's most active drive period. The further north you get, especially north of the Ohio River, the less impactful things will be.

Expect the snow to be widespread through the morning hours, but then it should start to mix with some rain in the late morning and early afternoon. The high temperature will be right around 33°.

Tomorrow will bring us another system that races through the area. However, this stays further north keeping us mainly in rain. Snow could mix in late Wednesday night into Thursday as cold air plunges into the area behind the system.

TODAY

Snow

Possible snow/rain mix

High: 33

TONIGHT

Snow ends

Some slick spots

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY

Dry start

PM rain

High: 41

