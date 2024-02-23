Winter isn't done, how much snow we'll see tonight

No, that story headline isn't a joke. We are indeed looking at snow tonight and it will be enough to stick to not only grassy surfaces but also on the roads for some!

A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning to the northwest. This is continues through 9 a.m.

WCPO Friday morning fog



Friday's forecast is partly cloudy, cooler and dry. Temperatures start at 39 and warm to 53 this afternoon. Winds will be coming in from the northwest at 10 mph.

Colder air spills in tonight as a Canadian cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This will at first produce some light rain but it will quickly transition to snowfall. The switch over to snow starts around 4-6 a.m. across most of our area.

WCPO 6 a.m. Saturday



WCPO Early snow

Light snow will fall on Saturday morning between 5 and 11 a.m. In that time, snow will first accumulate on elevated surfaces, melting on the roads. But with time as temperatures drop into the upper 20s, snow will start to stick to some roads, especially north of the Ohio River. This could lead to some slick spots to start the day. In all, we are looking at about 1" of snow in the Tri-State. But to the northeast, snowfall amounts could climb to as high as 2" total.

WCPO Saturday morning snow



The rest of Saturday's forecast will be cold and mostly sunny. We'll only warm to 38.

Temperatures rebound fast on Sunday after a cold start at 26. We'll warm to 57 that afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Cooler

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Brief light rain

Then light accumulating snow

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Morning light snow

Turning sunny and cold

High: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========