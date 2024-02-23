Winter isn't done, how much snow we'll see tonight

No, that story headline isn't a joke. We are indeed looking at snow tonight and it will be enough to stick to not only grassy surfaces but also on the roads for some!
A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning to the northwest. This is continues through 9 a.m.
Friday's forecast is partly cloudy, cooler and dry. Temperatures start at 39 and warm to 53 this afternoon. Winds will be coming in from the northwest at 10 mph.
Colder air spills in tonight as a Canadian cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. This will at first produce some light rain but it will quickly transition to snowfall. The switch over to snow starts around 4-6 a.m. across most of our area.
Light snow will fall on Saturday morning between 5 and 11 a.m. In that time, snow will first accumulate on elevated surfaces, melting on the roads. But with time as temperatures drop into the upper 20s, snow will start to stick to some roads, especially north of the Ohio River. This could lead to some slick spots to start the day. In all, we are looking at about 1" of snow in the Tri-State. But to the northeast, snowfall amounts could climb to as high as 2" total.
The rest of Saturday's forecast will be cold and mostly sunny. We'll only warm to 38.
Temperatures rebound fast on Sunday after a cold start at 26. We'll warm to 57 that afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy fog
Cooler
Low: 39
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT
Brief light rain
Then light accumulating snow
Low: 29
SATURDAY
Morning light snow
Turning sunny and cold
High: 38
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 26
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Warmer
High: 57
