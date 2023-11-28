Winter chill for Tuesday

It definitely feels like winter is here. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s and wind chills are in the single digits as we head out the door this morning.

The sky will be mostly sunny today and winds will come in from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. This is going to result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s this afternoon.

Lows tonight dip to 19 degrees and thankfully the wind backs off a little bit. But we are still looking at wind chills between 8 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day but this time the temperature won't be as cold. We should warm to the mid 40s that afternoon.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy, not to mention milder. We'll warm to 53.

Friday is the next best chance for rain and it looks likely. We should have rain to start the day and then spotty chances continuing into the afternoon hours. Highs will come in around 50 and all precipitation should be liquid.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Wind chill in single digits

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy, feels like 20°

High: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Wind chill near 10°

Low: 19

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 31

