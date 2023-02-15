Windy Wednesday then severe storms expected Thursday

From very windy weather today to strong to severe storms on Thursday, we are in for 2 busy weather days here in the Ohio Valley.

A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State until 4 p.m. today. Winds will be in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 50 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy this morning and turn mostly sunny this afternoon as temperatures warm to 70 degrees. This is unusual warmth for mid February as the record high is 73 from 1945!

WCPO Wednesday Wind Advisory in effect until 4 p.m.



A potent area of low pressure then moves in quickly for Thursday's forecast and this leads to our latest 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY.

This system will come in two distinct waves. The morning wave of showers and storms will be widespread, heavy and potentially severe. The afternoon wave will come after a defined break in precipitation around 2-5 p.m. and these storms while fewer in number and coverage compared to the early morning activity, could pack more of a punch as they tap into more energy and also turn severe.

Widespread rain moves in between 2 to 4 a.m. for most of our area and this will be on the radar throughout the morning drive. We'll be dealing with downpours for the morning drive and potentially a few severe storms. Damaging wind gusts are the top concern. But an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with the morning activity.

Jennifer Ketchmark Widespread storms Thursday morning



Storms will fade and we'll see a lot less on the radar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WCPO Storms redevelop Thursday afternoon, continuing the risk for severe weather

Then, a new round of storms will develop in the peak afternoon heat. This will give these storms plenty of fuel to work with to also turn strong to severe. Damaging winds are the top concern again. Large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The SPC has our area in an ENHANCED RISK of severe storms for Thursday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday SPC Outlook



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Mild and windy

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny to mostly sunny

Warm and very windy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely

Severe storms possible

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Early storms likely

Scattered afternoon storms redevelop

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooling fast

Low: 28

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========