Windy Wednesday, just how high the winds get today

The wind is going to be the big story today in the Tri-State as a cold front moves through our area. But the one thing this front isn't bringing to our area is rainfall.

Temperatures start in the upper 40s for a milder start to the day. We'll warm to 64 by noon and then up to 67 by 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly sunny as well. But the wind is going to make the biggest statement of the day. Winds will come in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Later this evening, the wind will shift to the northwest behind the cold front.

And that wind shift impacts temperatures! We'll cool to 38 overnight and only warm back to 58 degrees on Thursday. Granted, that's considered normal for this time of year but it will be a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Friday's forecast warms up a little bit more as highs climb to 62 degrees. But the story Friday is all about when the rain begins. It looks like showers will being around midday and continue throughout the evening hours with some downpours possible. This system will start a drop in temperatures that will be felt throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, topping out at 58 degrees. Sunday will have falling temperatures during the day, eventually landing in the mid to low 40s for the afternoon hours.

By Monday, the high ends up in the low 40s. This will be a winter-like preview. There will still be some lingering precipitation, so flurries or light snow showers cannot be ruled out! It's something we are watching for next week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy & warmer

High: 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Winds subside

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Cooler, yet seasonal

Mostly sunny

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 44

