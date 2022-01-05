Windy Wednesday before snow arrives

Our team continues to closely monitor the snow chance for Thursday and I have a full breakdown of timing and amounts but don't miss the fact that today will be rather windy and then VERY cold air takes over in the Ohio Valley.

First up, our Wednesday morning is mostly cloudy and windy. A cold front is passing, thus bringing in the clouds to start the day with a low of only 37. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 15 to 25, gusting to 35 mph. We'll see a few more rays of sunshine this afternoon with a high of 42. It stays breezy all day.

Colder air starts spilling into the area overnight as our low drops to 18. It will be dry which means the Thursday morning commute will be just fine. Let's break down when snow moves in and how it impacts Thursday.

THURSDAY TIMELINE



6 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Dry, partly cloudy, much colder

9 a.m. to Noon - Slight snow chance, most still dry

Noon to 3 p.m. - Light snow falls, slick spots start on untreated roads

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Best chance for snow continues only to the southeast, light accumulation continues there

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Flurries possible, but very little "new" snow accumulates. System totals from a dusting to 2" max.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 1 p.m. snow timing



Overall, here's what you should take away from Thursday. The models are still trending to the southeast with this area of low pressure, so it doesn't give our area a ton of snow. The early afternoon to evening rush is the best opportunity to see snow and light accumulations. This is when temperatures will top out in the mid 20s. But when it's all said and done our totals will range from a dusting to the north to potentially 2 inches max in our very eastern towns.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 4 p.m. snow timing



Then very cold air slams in for Friday morning. Friday starts with a low of 11 and only a high of 24 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Very windy

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Small temp rise

Mostly cloudy and windy

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Much colder

Dry, partly cloudy

Low: 18

THURSDAY

Afternoon light snowfall

Much colder

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT

Some slick spots remain

Clearing, no more snow

Low: 11

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts