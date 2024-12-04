Windy Wednesday and timing out a wintry mix

We have 3 main stories to discuss weather-wise today:



Windy conditions today Wintry mix tonight Bitterly cold wind chills Thursday

First up, today's windy forecast. Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. This wind helps push temperatures into the low 40s, the warmest we've seen this week. But it will never feel that warm due to the wind chill. The sky will be mostly cloudy for much of the day, but don't be surprised if you see a few pops of sun in the early afternoon.

The second story of the day in the wintry mix coming in with tonight's cold front. After 7 p.m., spotty rain showers will move in from the northwest and push southeast across the area. But as temperatures fall, this will transition to a wintry mix closer to 11 p.m. Any moisture left around midnight will come down as snowfall, enough to give us a quick dusting in some locations. This is not a widespread guaranteed snow for all.

The story that I don't want you to miss is tomorrow's bitterly cold forecast! Temperatures will start around 18 degrees, but with breezy conditions, it will feel like -5 to 5 degrees out the door. Then during the day, we'll warm to about 26 degrees but it will only feel like 15 degrees due to the windy. Yes, the sky will be mostly sunny, but wow, will it be cold!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Breezy

Low: 25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, windy

Spotty showers after 7 p.m.

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Wintry mix to light snow

A dusting possible

Low: 18

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and breezy

Feels like 15°

High: 26

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cold

Low: 16

