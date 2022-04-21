Windy & rainy morning commute but staying mild

WHAT TO KNOW:

1. Rainy & windy morning

2. Highs in the 60s!

3. 80s & dry this weekend!

Expect a windy and rainy morning commute. Winds 15-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. These showers are isolated and will end before noon. Morning temperatures are very mild, starting in the mid 50s. Today's highs will rise to the mid to upper 60s.

We'll see a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon and evening but becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows will only drop to the 50s once again.

Friday is mostly quiet, but we have a chance to see a spotty shower during the day. This will not be a washout and very likely a lot of folks may stay dry. Highs will rise to the mid 70s.

The warm-up continues into the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the low 80s! Not only that, but we'll also stay dry too! More chances for rain return Monday with temperatures gradually falling near average.

THURSDAY:

Windy & a.m. rain

Mostly cloudy

High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 53

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy

Spotty shower

High: 76

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 58

