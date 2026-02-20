Windy Friday forecast, watching snow potential for Sunday

Isolated showers exit the Tri-State before 5 a.m. and then after that, it's all about the cooler air moving in and windy weather for our Friday forecast.
Temperatures will sit in the mid 40s this morning under a mostly clear sky. Winds will be coming in from the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. We basically won't see much movement in our temperatures today, only warming back to around 50 at the highest this afternoon. But at least the sky stays mostly sunny!
Saturday's forecast is more seasonal for mid to late February. We'll start at 32 degrees and warm to 47 in the afternoon hours. The sky will be partly cloudy with a light west wind. FC Cincinnati returns to the pitch for their home opener in the afternoon, and the forecast is looking rather nice!
Sunday's forecast is where things get a little more winter-like as colder air returns to our area and brings the chance for snowfall.
An area of low pressure is moving through the Great Lakes region and this will send a few pockets of snowfall our way during the day Sunday and through Sunday night. When it comes to accumulation, don't get too excited about this one.
In a perfect scenario where nothing melted, we could be looking at trace amounts of snow, some reports closer to 0.5", maybe an isolated spot up to 1" of snow. But realistically, the warm air this week has warmed up the pavement, so most of this will melt as it hits the ground. Where you might see some light snow is on grassy areas or elevated surfaces.
Sunday's high only rises to 35 degrees with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Cooling, windy
Low: 46
FRIDAY
Steady temperatures, windy
Mostly sunny
High: 50
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 32
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler
High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT
Flurries begin
Mostly cloudy
Low: 28
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Spotty snow showers
High: 35
