Windy conditions bring an additional risk to the Tri-State Wednesday

Sunshine is back in the forecast again today but the wind is the element that we need to consider today for a special reason: fire danger.

Temperatures start in the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky this morning. We'll warm to 61 with a mostly sunny sky at noon. Winds will also increase by this time at 10 to 20 mph. Because our air is so dry, this increases our fire risk today. Basically, outdoor burning should be avoided as we have plenty of dry vegetation on the ground. A small fire could easily get out of control as the wind increases. Winds slow down by 5 p.m. and we'll top out at 65 today.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight and we'll cool to 39.

Thursday is another ideal day with highs around 67. Most of the day should be mostly sunny with a few more clouds increasing late in the afternoon. This is the first sign of moisture that is headed our way.

Scattered showers will be possible throughout Friday's forecast. It isn't the heaviest rain event, but if you have outdoor plans, it's good to know this isn't a single line of showers but scattered activity from sunrise to sunset. We'll continue to keep a close eye on the weather models for timing details.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not as chilly

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 51

