Wind chills near zero this morning

Wow, is it cold and windy!
Winds continue to gust at 15 to 20 mph this morning, making it feel like -5 to 5 degrees as we approach sunrise. This is definitely a morning to grab a heavy coat, hat, and gloves.
The overnight wintry mix has ended, and for most of us, the pavement is clear and dry this morning. There could be some isolated slick spots east of Cincinnati on the Ohio side of the river, but these should be rare.
Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees today under a mostly sunny sky. However, it will feel like 15 degrees at the warmest today due to the wind.
Friday's forecast is another cold one, but thankfully the wind chill won't be as harsh as today. We'll start at 17 degrees, with a wind chill of 8 degrees. Then we'll warm to 32 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will remain in the mid-20s.
The weekend looks quiet, and temperatures will slowly improve! Saturday will warm to 41 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 49. Rain will move in Sunday night.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Feels like -5 to 5 degrees
Low: 17
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Breezy with a wind chill of 15
High: 25
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Wind chill in single digits
Low: 17
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Still below average
High: 32
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 22
