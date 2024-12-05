Wind chills near zero this morning

Wow, is it cold and windy!

Winds continue to gust at 15 to 20 mph this morning, making it feel like -5 to 5 degrees as we approach sunrise. This is definitely a morning to grab a heavy coat, hat, and gloves.

The overnight wintry mix has ended, and for most of us, the pavement is clear and dry this morning. There could be some isolated slick spots east of Cincinnati on the Ohio side of the river, but these should be rare.

Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees today under a mostly sunny sky. However, it will feel like 15 degrees at the warmest today due to the wind.

Friday's forecast is another cold one, but thankfully the wind chill won't be as harsh as today. We'll start at 17 degrees, with a wind chill of 8 degrees. Then we'll warm to 32 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will remain in the mid-20s.

The weekend looks quiet, and temperatures will slowly improve! Saturday will warm to 41 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 49. Rain will move in Sunday night.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Feels like -5 to 5 degrees

Low: 17

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Breezy with a wind chill of 15

High: 25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Wind chill in single digits

Low: 17

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Still below average

High: 32

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 22

