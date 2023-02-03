Wind chills in the teens today

Welcome to a cold Friday forecast! Temperatures dip to around 20 this morning but it's the wind chill that you'll really notice. Wind chills will range from 5-10 degrees at times this morning.
The morning starts with clouds and potentially a few flurries but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with a high of only 28. With the northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph factored, it will feel like the mid teens this afternoon at the warmest.
Temperatures dip a bit more tonight, falling to 15 degrees under a clear sky. Winds will be lighter but this should still result in wind chills in the single digits for some.
Saturday will be a dry, breezy day as temperatures warm up nicely. We'll jump to 43 degrees. You'll notice the wind more in the afternoon and evening hours from the south at 15 to 20 mph.
Sunday will be a stunning day! Temperatures start at 36 and warm to 50 with a mostly cloudy sky.
The forecast stays mild next week with highs in the mid to low 50s for much of the week. The first rain chance returns on Tuesday afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Decreasing clouds
A few flurries
Low: 20
FRIDAY
Turning mostly sunny
Feels like 15°
High: 26
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 15
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Windy
High: 43
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 36
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Mild
High: 50
